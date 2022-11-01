As the holiday season approaches, Disney+ is offering subscribers an exclusive first chance to purchase some of the hottest items on shopDisney before they’re made available to the general public. Teased earlier this year on Dancing with the Stars, Disney+ Special Access is now open for a limited test experience and features a wide range of collectible items.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Beginning today, Disney+ subscribers in the U.S. can participate in a limited test experience that will bring their favorite stories to life with special access to must-have merchandise available on shopDisney for this holiday season.
- For a limited time, Disney+ subscribers can visit shopDisney.com/DisneyPlusSpecialAccess or the details pages of select movies, series and shorts on Disney+ to scan QR codes to purchase highly-anticipated items before the general public.
- Subscribers can purchase products from fan-favorite franchises and titles including:
- Star Wars
- Black Panther
- Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness
- Frozen 2
- Lightyear
- Special access will grant Disney+ subscribers early access to products including:
- The Mandalorian DarkSaber Legacy Set
- Doctor Strange Cloak
- Scarlet Witch Ear Headband
- Captain Carter Vibranium Shield
- Black Panther Collectible Mask
- Black Panther Wakanda Forever Artist Series Jacket
- World of Wakanda Artist Series Puzzle
How To Shop:
- During this test experience, eligible subscribers can visit shopDisney or navigate to the Shop tab within the details pages of select movies, series and shorts on Disney+ to scan QR codes that will take users directly to must-have merchandise!
- The Shop tab will be available to Disney+ primary profiles in the U.S. that have been verified as 18 and older.
- This first wave of Disney+ Special Access items will be available to subscribers between November 1-7, 2022 or while supplies last.
What They’re Saying:
- Alisa Bowen, President of Disney+: “Special access to this curated collection of merchandise for the upcoming holiday season is the latest example of the many ways we experiment with how to improve the user experience on Disney+, which includes enhancing the benefits of being a subscriber. We’re excited to collaborate with shopDisney to explore how we can potentially better serve our audiences by expanding the ways they get to interact with the stories and characters they love on Disney+.”
- Naveen Seshadri, EVP Global Retail: “shopDisney has all of the products to bring your favorite Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel and National Geographic stories to life. By providing our Disney+ subscribers special access to curated merchandise on shopDisney, we are uncovering new ways for our fans to shop and further connect content and commerce.”