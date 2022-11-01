As the holiday season approaches, Disney+ is offering subscribers an exclusive first chance to purchase some of the hottest items on shopDisney before they’re made available to the general public. Teased earlier this year on Dancing with the Stars, Disney+ Special Access is now open for a limited test experience and features a wide range of collectible items.

What’s Happening:

Beginning today, Disney+ subscribers in the U.S. can participate in a limited test experience that will bring their favorite stories to life with special access to must-have merchandise available on shopDisney for this holiday season.

For a limited time, Disney+ subscribers can visit shopDisney.com/DisneyPlusSpecialAccess or the details pages of select movies, series and shorts on Disney+ to scan QR codes to purchase highly-anticipated items before the general public.

Subscribers can purchase products from fan-favorite franchises and titles including: Star Wars Black Panther Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness Frozen 2 Lightyear

Special access will grant Disney+ subscribers early access to products including:

The Mandalorian DarkSaber Legacy Set

Doctor Strange Cloak

Scarlet Witch Ear Headband

Captain Carter Vibranium Shield

Additionally, Disney+ subscribers will have exclusive access for shopDisney made-to-order merchandise, including new t-shirt and sweatshirt designs from Frozen 2 and Lightyear.

How To Shop:

During this test experience, eligible subscribers can visit shopDisney or navigate to the Shop tab within the details pages of select movies, series and shorts on Disney+ to scan QR codes that will take users directly to must-have merchandise!

The Shop tab will be available to Disney+ primary profiles in the U.S. that have been verified as 18 and older.

This first wave of Disney+ Special Access items will be available to subscribers between November 1-7, 2022 or while supplies last.

