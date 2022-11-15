Disney Style with A Twist! New Swirl Collection Pops Up on shopDisney

As much as we love Disney’s Color Story collections—remember Potion Purple, Dapper Yellow, and Belle of the Ball Bronze?— sometimes it’s fun to focus on several hues at one time. Fortunately there’s a new Swirl Collection in store that delivers a spectrum of vibrant shades.

Fall might be winding down, but over at shopDisney they’re all about the summer vibes. A new collection of apparel and accessories was just debuted and will have you dreaming in Swirls!

That’s right, the Swirl Collection is here for your enjoyment and with its playful movement and bold hues you’ll command attention anywhere you go. The assortment spans: Spirit Jersey (Disneyland and Walt Disney World) Minnie Ear Headband Loungefly Backpack

The pattern features an almost marbling effect where colors like Green, Coral Pink, Golden Yellow, Golden Brown and White are layered around each other. Some of the design even looks a bit like a misshapen Mickey Mouse head!

The Swirl Collection is perfect for everyday use or your upcoming visit to a Disney Park. Fans can purchase their favorite items now on shopDisney

For those guests who are currently at or on their way to Walt Disney World select styles are also available across the resort. We spotted the Spirit Jersey at the Contemporary!

Prices range from $29.99-$78.00. Links to the individual styles can be found below.

Mickey Mouse Swirl Loungefly Mini Backpack – $78.00

Walt Disney World Spirit Jersey for Adults – Swirl – $74.99

Disneyland Spirit Jersey for Adults – Swirl – $74.99

Minnie Mouse Ear Headband – Swirl – $29.99