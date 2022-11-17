Enjoy a Relaxing Life Day With “Star Wars” Lofi Music

Another Life Day has almost passed us by, but you can continue to celebrate this Star Wars holiday with an hour-long compilation of Life Day Lofi music.

What’s Happening:

Featuring Lofi music that sounds like it could have been created on the planet Kashyyyk, this hour-long compilation can help you study, sleep, relax, pilot the Millennium Falcon, or even save the galaxy!

Take a listen for yourself below:

What is Life Day?

A longstanding Wookiee tradition, Life Day celebrates the values and tenets of Wookiee culture, including family, joy, and harmony. While Life Day is a celebration traditionally held at the Tree of Life on Kashyyyk and observed by extended Wookiee families, Wookiees throughout the galaxy still mark the day. When Wookiees were enslaved by the Empire, the holiday took on an even greater significance. Today, people from planets across the galaxy have embraced this tradition and made it their own by celebrating with festive décor, twinkling string lights, unique food and drink items, music, and activities. People share the hopes of celebrating freedom, harmony, and peace, no matter how different people may appear. At the end of the day, everyone gathers to sing songs and be reminded of their dedication, courage, and love for one another. This is the promise of the Tree of Life.

For more on the behind-the-scenes history of Life Day, check out this excellent article on StarWars.com

More Life Day: