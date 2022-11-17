Radio Silence to Direct Reboot of “Escape From New York” for 20th Century Studios

According to Deadline, the directing team Radio Silence is set to direct the reboot of Escape From New York for 20th Century Studios.

Radio Silence, made up of filmmaking team Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett and Chad Villella, is set to direct a reboot of the 1981 John Carpenter film Escape From New York .

. Some of their previous directing efforts include 2022’s Scream and its upcoming sequel, as well as Ready or Not for Searchlight Pictures.

and its upcoming sequel, as well as for Searchlight Pictures. Word is quiet on the approach for the film, but Deadline sources say a writer search is underway.

The Picture Company partners Andrew Rona & Alex Heineman will produce the film along with Radio Silence.

Original filmmaker John Carpenter will serve as executive producer of the film, which is a Studiocanal library title; the French company will hold distribution rights in several territories.

Steve Asbell and J.R. Young are overseeing Escape From New York for 20th Century Studios.

