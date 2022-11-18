New “Chibi Tiny Tales” to Place the “DuckTales” Gang Aboard the World Famous Jungle Cruise

Disney Branded Television is set to unveil the fourth brand-new adorable Chibi Tiny Tales short that pairs an iconic Disney Parks attraction with a fan-favorite animated Disney Channel series. This time, the DuckTales characters embark on the Jungle Cruise.

What’s Happening:

  • The brand-new Chibi Tiny Tales short placing the DuckTales gang on the Jungle Cruise is set to premiere this Saturday, November 19th.
  • The new short—and the previously released three—will be available for viewing on Disney Channel, Disney Channel YouTube, and DisneyNOW.
  • In this new adventure, the DuckTales crew discovers the legendary Golden Banana but soon find themselves pursued by wild animals! Can they escape the perilous Jungle Cruise?
  • To tide you over until the network premiere, here’s a small clip from the short: