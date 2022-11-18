New “Chibi Tiny Tales” to Place the “DuckTales” Gang Aboard the World Famous Jungle Cruise

Disney Branded Television is set to unveil the fourth brand-new adorable Chibi Tiny Tales short that pairs an iconic Disney Parks attraction with a fan-favorite animated Disney Channel series. This time, the DuckTales characters embark on the Jungle Cruise.
What’s Happening:
- The brand-new Chibi Tiny Tales short placing the DuckTales gang on the Jungle Cruise is set to premiere this Saturday, November 19th.
- The new short—and the previously released three—will be available for viewing on Disney Channel, Disney Channel YouTube, and DisneyNOW.
- In this new adventure, the DuckTales crew discovers the legendary Golden Banana but soon find themselves pursued by wild animals! Can they escape the perilous Jungle Cruise?
- To tide you over until the network premiere, here’s a small clip from the short:
- The previously released shorts feature The Proud Family on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, the Amphibia gang on Pirates of the Caribbean, and the cast of Big City Greens on the Tower of Terror.
