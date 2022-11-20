More Blue Signs Begin to Replace Iconic Purple Walt Disney World Signs

Recently, as the road signs around Walt Disney World have needed updating, we’re beginning to see new blue signs appear, replacing the iconic purple color scheme introduced in the 1990s.

What’s Happening:

We spotted a new blue sign, which follows along with the Resort-wide color scheme introduced for the 50th anniversary, near the parking entrance to EPCOT

More blue signs can be spotted leading towards the Star Wars

Expect to see a lot more blue signs across the property as the months and years pass.

More Walt Disney World News: