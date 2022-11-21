Disney Reportedly Considered Thomas O. Staggs, Kevin Mayer for New CEO Before Bob Iger

Disney may have brought back Bob Iger to replace Bob Chapek as their CEO, but according to the New York Times, he was not their first choice. Disney considered Thomas O. Staggs and Kevin Mayer as their next CEO.

Mayer, a former senior executive for Disney, and Thomas O. Staggs, a former COO for Disney, were reportedly considered to be the next CEO of The Walt Disney Company.

The two had been considered to be successors to Iger before they left the company to run their star-up, Candle Media.

The New York Times reports a person close to Disney’s board had reached out to them this year with a hypothetical question: Would one or both be interested in returning to run Disney?

Stags and Mayer said any deal would have required Disney acquisition of Candle Media and needed Chapek’s approval, which would have been unlikely.

Their affective refusal resulted in Disney turning back to Iger.

