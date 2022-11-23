New Theatrical Standees Now Appearing In Theaters Everywhere For “Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania”

A new standee advertising the next adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is beginning to pop up in theaters everywhere, enticing fans to return to the cinemas for Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania.

What’s Happening:

Drissi Advertising has revealed that their newest theatrical standee is now in theaters, marketing the upcoming film from Marvel Studios, Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania .

Drissi Advertising is no stranger to creating standees for theaters everywhere for the Walt Disney Company. They’ve also created the Black Widow standee for Marvel Studios, the Jungle Cruise standee for Walt Disney Pictures, Encanto and Strange World standees for Walt Disney Animation Studios, and surprisingly, a Turning Red standee didn’t see a theatrical release

In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang.

Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania is slated for release in theaters everywhere on February 17th, 2023. Check out the trailer for the movie below!