Disney x Coach Walt Disney World Logo Collection is Perfectly Simple and Entirely Retro

Ever since we spotted the Coach x Disney WDW 50 collection at Disney Springs this past March, we were in love. Thankfully more designs have made their way to shopDisney and we want everything! Simple and classy silhouettes paired with slightly retro styling results in fun vacation worthy accessories designed for the biggest Disney fans.

It’s been 6 months since Disney x Coach debuted their WDW 50 collection

Fortunately it’s here now, giving off the perfect 1980-90s vibes that will certainly speak to older generations nostalgic for the Disney of their formative years.

Walt Disney World Mickey Mouse Ear Headband by COACH

The assortment features seven items including a tote bag, belt bag and the quintessential Mickey Ear Headband, all decorated with the retro WDW logo.

Unlike the previous release, which was decorated with canvas and Walt Disney World parks icons, this collection is solid black leather with white and yellow lettering.

Walt Disney World Swinger 20 Bag by COACH

The new collection is available now on shopDisney

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Walt Disney World Zip Wallet by COACH – $250.00

Pebble leather

Zip closure

12 card slots

Center zip pocket

Back slip pocket

Shell: cow leather

Lining: polyester twill

4'' H x 7 1/2'' W x 3/4'' D

Walt Disney World Card Case by COACH – $95

Soft polished pebble leather

Six card slots (three on each side)

4'' L x 3'' H

Walt Disney World Belt Bag by COACH – $225.00

Zip closure

Interior pocket

Adjustable belt strap

Shell: pebble leather

Lining: polyester

5 1/2'' H x 13 1/3'' W x 2 3/4'' D

Walt Disney World Backpack by COACH – $550.00

Two compartments each with zip top closure

Exterior front pocket with zip closure

Adjustable back straps

Padded back

Top carry handle

Shell: pebble leather

Lining: polyester

15 3/4'' H x 11 3/4'' W x 5'' D

Walt Disney World Tote Bag by COACH – $495.00