“20/20” Investigates New Mother’s Mysterious Drug Overdose After Eating a Bowl of Cereal

Tonight, ABC’s 20/20 will investigate the death of a new mother who died of a mysterious drug overdose after eating a bowl of cereal.

What’s Happening:

Christina Harris was a new mother who went to sleep and never woke up. Authorities ruled her death an accident until the medical examiner found a lethal amount of heroin in her system. Her friends and family couldn’t believe it as they had never known Christina to be a drug user, but there were no fingerprints or evidence of a crime. As far as anyone knew, Christina had simply eaten a bowl of cereal and gone to bed. This episode of “20/20″ details how an innocent bedtime snack led to Christina’s tragic death.

“Cold to the Touch” airs on Tuesday, November 29th (9:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu

More Disney TV News:

‘Tis the holiday season! The Country Music Association has revealed this year’s host and performers for its 13th annual holiday television special, CMA Country Christmas .

. The Green family is set to celebrate the season in a new digital way, taking their adventures into the virtual world for their upcoming Christmas episode of Big City Greens .

. Writer, executive producer and co-showrunner of Welcome to Chippendales, Robert Siegel, has signed a multi-year overall deal with 20th Television