Disney Channel Shares New VR Opening Of Upcoming “Big City Greens” Christmas Episode

Just hours ahead of the premiere, Disney Channel has shared the special opening for this year’s Christmas episode of the hit series, Big City Greens, that takes the familiar theme into a beautifully animated new world.

What’s Happening:

Disney Channel has shared with us the new opening sequence for the upcoming special Christmas episode of the hit series, Big City Greens, which shows Cricket and Remy enter the virtual world of a video game where the entire family will share an adventure in an extended episode.

The episode, which was previously teased at New York Comic Con

The new episode will reportedly take the Green family (and Remy!) into a VR world to celebrate the season together. There, they will encounter numerous obstacles and perhaps a boss level or two.

The animation of the series is set to launch to a whole new level with this, with fully rendered 3D characters. This isn’t the first time Big City Greens has ventured into this kind of territory. In Season 2’s “Level Up,” we see Bill get addicted to a farm simulator game, continuously playing to a point where the whole family has to save him from the game, and the episode unfolds as though we were watching the family play on their console.

In the special extended episode, set to be released tomorrow, December 3rd, 2022, "Virtually Christmas" sees Cricket get snowed in at the Remingtons' on Christmas Eve, where he attempts to recreate his family's Christmas Eve traditions in a virtual reality video game. The episode is also set to guest star Alfonso Ribeiro (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air) as a virtual reality video game character, Mr. Extras.

