Knott’s Berry Farm’s Chaperone Policy Now Only in Place on Saturdays

Following an incident over the summer at Knott’s Berry Farm, the park introduced a Chaperone Policy for weekends as well as all nights of Knott’s Scary Farm. That policy has once again been updated, now only in effect on Saturdays.

Effective December 7th, the Knott's Berry Farm Chaperone Policy will now be in effect on Saturdays only.

Under the policy, all guests ages 17 years old or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old to be admitted to the park. Any adult 18+ as well as chaperones must be able to present a valid photo ID with date of birth for admission. One chaperone may accompany no more than five guests ages 17 years old or younger per day.

Chaperones must accompany their party during entry, remain inside the park during their visit, and be available by phone throughout their stay. Guests ages 17 years old or younger who are found inside the park unaccompanied by a chaperone, will be subject to ejection.

This policy is in effect until further notice and subject to change. Knott’s did note that “future policy adjustments” can and will be made as needed.

