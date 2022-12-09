ABC Pulls “A Very Backstreet Holiday” from the Schedule Following Allegations Against Nick Carter

According to Variety, ABC has pulled A Very Backstreet Holiday, the Backstreet Boys’ Christmas special filmed this month in Los Angeles, from the schedule due to allegations against group member Nick Carter.

What’s Happening:

A Very Backstreet Holiday was originally supposed to air December 14th on ABC and would have featured Carter, AJ McLean, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell and Howie Dorough as they celebrate the season and perform hits from their 10th album “A Very Backstreet Christmas.”

was originally supposed to air December 14th on ABC and would have featured Carter, AJ McLean, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell and Howie Dorough as they celebrate the season and perform hits from their 10th album “A Very Backstreet Christmas.” Seth Rogen, Meghan Trainor, Rob Riggle, Nikki Glaser, Ron Funches and Atsuko Okatsuka were also scheduled to appear.

ABC have pulled the special from the schedule due to allegations of sexual misconduct against Nick Carter that came to light this week.

More information on the allegations can be found in Variety’s original article

The special has been replaced with repeats of ABC’s various comedy shows, including The Conners The Goldbergs Abbott Elementary

More ABC News: