ABC Pulls “A Very Backstreet Holiday” from the Schedule Following Allegations Against Nick Carter

According to Variety, ABC has pulled A Very Backstreet Holiday, the Backstreet Boys’ Christmas special filmed this month in Los Angeles, from the schedule due to allegations against group member Nick Carter.
What’s Happening:
- A Very Backstreet Holiday was originally supposed to air December 14th on ABC and would have featured Carter, AJ McLean, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell and Howie Dorough as they celebrate the season and perform hits from their 10th album “A Very Backstreet Christmas.”
- Seth Rogen, Meghan Trainor, Rob Riggle, Nikki Glaser, Ron Funches and Atsuko Okatsuka were also scheduled to appear.
- ABC have pulled the special from the schedule due to allegations of sexual misconduct against Nick Carter that came to light this week.
- More information on the allegations can be found in Variety’s original article.
- The special has been replaced with repeats of ABC’s various comedy shows, including The Conners, The Goldbergs and Abbott Elementary.
More ABC News:
- ABC News has announced Avatar: The Deep Dive, A Special Edition of 20/20, a new primetime special edition of 20/20 that features exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the powerhouse film franchise through the eyes of legendary director James Cameron.
- Ahead of the release of Avatar: The Way of Water, Disney will be showing the original Avatar across its various networks and streaming platforms.
- ABC has shared a number of images and key art from their upcoming star-studded special, Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration, which airs on December 15th.