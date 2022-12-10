Photos: All Hallows Eve Krampus Boutique Returns to Universal’s Islands of Adventure

A new tradition at Universal’s Islands of Adventure seems to be a seasonal overlay for the All Hallows Eve Boutique in the Lost Continent section of the park, which first debuted last year. Just in time for the holidays, the All Hallows Eve Krampus Boutique is bringing some spooky holiday vibes to Universal Orlando.

The All Hallows Eve Boutique is a year-round Halloween-themed shop, located in the Lost Continent area of Islands of Adventure.

While the shop sticks to a general spooky vibe, it changes themes throughout the year to fit with the season.

Now, when entering the store, guests are immediately greeted by a creepy “Krampus tree,” along with other spooky holiday decor.

A variety of spooky mish-mash holiday shirts can currently be purchased, along with select left-over Halloween Horror Nights merchandise.

The latest collectible wax figurine to hit Universal Orlando is this delightful “Lump of Coal Christmas Tree.”

