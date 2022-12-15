ABC Orders Pilot for Medical Drama “The Hurt Unit”

ABC has ordered a pilot for a new medical drama titled The Hurt Unit, from Matt Lopez and John Glenn, according to Deadline.

The Hurt Unit , which references the Hospital Urgent Response Team, comes from Promised Land creator Matt Lopez and former SEAL Team showrunner John Glenn.

, which references the Hospital Urgent Response Team, comes from creator Matt Lopez and former showrunner John Glenn. The Amazing Spider-Man director Marc Webb will helm the pilot.

director Marc Webb will helm the pilot. The series follows a highly skilled team of trauma surgeons and nurses who race into the field to treat the patients who won’t make it to the hospital in time. When the sick and the injured can’t get to the ER, the Hurt brings the ER to them.

Lopez has an overall deal with ABC Signature, which is the studios for the series.

He and Glenn will both write and executive produce while Webb will also serve as an executive producer.

Lopez and Glenn have teamed up on projects before, including NBC’s Dreamer and Ceasar, which was previously in development for ABC.

