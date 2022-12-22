Actor Charlie Cox is getting ready to begin filming Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again, a task that will require 11 months of shooting, according to Variety.

What’s Happening:

Actor Charlie Cox is getting ready to take the lead in the 18-episode Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again , which will not debut until 2024.

, which will not debut until 2024. He confirmed that he will spend nearly all of 2023 shooting the new Marvel project: "They said to me, ‘We’re going to be shooting in 2023. I said, ‘Great, when?’ They said, ‘All 2023’. I start shooting in February and finish in December."

After an 11-month shoot and an 18 episode season, Daredevil: Born Again will be the biggest Marvel project on Disney+ so far.

will be the biggest Marvel project on Disney+ so far. Cox had some thoughts on Marvel’s decision to make this series 18 episodes long: "I’m fascinated to discover why they’ve chosen to do 18. I’m imagining there’s going to be an element to it that is like the old-school procedural show. Not necessarily case-of-the-week, but something where we go really deep into Matt Murdock the lawyer and get to see what his life is like. If that’s done right and he really gets his hands dirty with that world… I think there’s something quite interesting about that."

Cox has already made the jump to the MCU, with Matt Murdock first appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home last year and then again in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law this year.

last year and then again in this year. There is an expected difference in Daredevil: Born Again from the original Daredevil Netflix series, because the original series was far more violent than the content that typically gets put on Disney+.

from the original Netflix series, because the original series was far more violent than the content that typically gets put on Disney+. Cox shared some thoughts on that in an interview with NME "My opinion is this character works best when he’s geared towards a slightly more mature audience. My instinct is that on Disney+ it will be dark but it probably won’t be as gory. I would say to [people hoping the Disney+ show copies the Netflix show], we’ve done that. Let’s take the things that really worked, but can we broaden? Can we appeal to a slightly younger audience without losing what we’ve learned about what works?"



More on Daredevil: Born Again:

The title Daredevil: Born Again is significant as it shares a name with one of the most iconic Daredevil comic story arcs, which sees Matt Murdock slowly losing his mind at the hands of the Kingpin.

is significant as it shares a name with one of the most iconic Daredevil comic story arcs, which sees Matt Murdock slowly losing his mind at the hands of the Kingpin. The story was already loosely adapted for the Netflix series.

However, the title is more likely simply in place to signify the character’s second life in the MCU.

The series will be written and executive produced by Matt Corman and Chris Ord.

Daredevil: Born Again is set to come to Disney+ in Spring 2024, on the backend of the MCU’s Phase 5.

is set to come to Disney+ in Spring 2024, on the backend of the MCU’s Phase 5. Cox will be joined by Vincent D’Onofrio, who will also reprise his role as Wilson Fisk, better known as the Kingpin.

Margarita Levieva, Sandrine Holt Michael Gandolfini