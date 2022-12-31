New Trailer for “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” to Debut During the CFB National Championship Game

A new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to drop during the upcoming College Football National Championship Game.

What’s Happening:

It was revealed today that a new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will debut during the College Football National Championship Game.

will debut during the College Football National Championship Game. The CFP National Championship Game airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Watch the previously released trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania below:

About Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania