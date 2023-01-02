Photos: Year of the Rabbit Apparel Arrives at Walt Disney World

In just a few weeks, the Lunar Calendar will change, welcoming us into the Year of the Rabbit. Disney is getting in on the celebration, as they usually do, with some new merchandise, now available at Walt Disney World.

We spotted a variety of Year of the Rabbit apparel at the World of Disney store in Disney Springs, however more items can be found on shopDisney. Check out our previous post for more items, including additional apparel and items from Loungefly.

There are no shortage of Disney bunnies, and this $89.99 varsity jacket proves that, featuring:

The White Rabbit ( Alice in Wonderland )

) March Hare ( Alice in Wonderland )

) Thumper ( Bambi )

) Rabbit ( Winnie the Pooh )

) Judy Hopps (Zootopia)

Thumper is featured on this long sleeve tee, retailing for $44.99.

Lastly, we have this lovely sweater featuring Judy Hopps from Zootopia, that retails for $59.99.

Stay tuned, as we’ll likely get more Year of the Rabbit merchandise when the Lunar New Year Celebration kicks off at Disney California Adventure on January 20th!