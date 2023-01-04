Beni the Okapi Makes First Appearance on Pembe Savanna at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Beni the Okapi Calf has made his first appearance on the Pembe Savanna at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge – Kidani Village.

Guests watched with delight as Beni cautiously but curiously explored the new sights and smells of the savanna with his mom Olivia closely nudging him on from behind.

Since his birth in July

This is of course a major accomplishment for Beni’s care team who have worked for months to prepare him for this exciting moment.

Okapis are endangered in their home country of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and they are very good at camouflaging themselves into the rainforest, so getting to see them roam the savanna at Walt Disney World

Beni is the first calf of mom Olivia and dad Elombe, and his birth was part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan which ensures the responsible breeding of threatened and endangered species in managed care. Programs like these make it possible for people to experience this majestic species first-hand at accredited institutions across the country, and we’re elated to be one of them.

Disney also has a long history of supporting conservation organizations dedicated to protecting okapis and the forests they call home. Funds from the Disney Conservation Fund have helped monitor wild okapi populations, reduce deforestation, and support the well-being of local communities who share the forest with this iconic species.

