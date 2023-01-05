Disney Ultimate Princess Celebration Continues with Funko Exclusive Elsa Pop!

As Disney’s Ultimate Princess Celebration continues, Funko is adding their exclusive twist to the merchandise offerings with their Pop! and pin sets. The latest addition? Elsa!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Funko has launched a series of exclusive Pop! figures inspired by Disney’s Ultimate Princess Celebration. These Pop! and Pin sets include one of their signature vinyl collectibles and a matching enamel pin that make for beautiful display pieces.

Funko recently debuted their Elsa Pop! that spotlights the beautiful queen who’s magic powers allow her to create anything she can imagine out of ice and snow.

that spotlights the beautiful queen who’s magic powers allow her to create anything she can imagine out of ice and snow. This Frozen 2 version of Elsa is dressed in a gown, ​​leggings and cape indicating she’s ready for whatever adventure awaits her. However her classic look has been updated with gold and purple metallic finishes.

version of Elsa is dressed in a gown, ​​leggings and cape indicating she’s ready for whatever adventure awaits her. However her classic look has been updated with gold and purple metallic finishes. As for the matching pin, Elsa is featured in the blue/white ensemble she wears in the film.

The set is available now exclusively on Funko.com and sells for $15.

Fans can also purchase a stylized Disney Princess collectors book to display their pins for $5.00 (pins not included).

for $5.00 (pins not included). Links to the individual items can be found below.

Elsa (Gold) with Pin – Ultimate Princess Collection – $15.00

Storybook Pin Book – Ultimate Princess Collection – $5.00

Designed to look like a vibrant storybook from front to back cover

Holds up to 14 pins

Perfect for displaying a complete collection of Disney Ultimate Princess enamel pins

More Disney Princess Funko Pop!:

If you love these designs, check out the other Ultimate Princess Celebration offerings including Snow White and Moana, Pocahontas, Rapunzel, Belle, Merida, Cinderella and Anna.