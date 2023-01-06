“Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life” to Begin Airing on Disney Channel on Monday, January 9th

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life, a Disney+ original animated series that has been on the streaming service since July 2021, will make its Disney Channel debut on Monday, January 9th.

What’s Happening:

follows two tiny troublemakers, Chip and Dale, trying to live the good life in a big city park while having giant-sized, sky-high adventures. Nervous worrier Chip and laid-back dreamer Dale make the perfect odd couple: they’re best buddies and they drive each other nuts. In their perpetual pursuit of acorns, these ultimate underdogs are joined by Pluto, Butch and other iconic Disney characters as they face down bullies great and small. The 12-episode series, consisting of three seven-minute stories, will make its Disney Channel debut on Monday, January 9th.

New episodes will continue to air on weekdays.

The series is produced by Marc du Pontavice and directed by Jean Cayrol at Xilam Animation. Vincent Artaud serves as the series composer.

