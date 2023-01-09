Second Trailer for Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” Features MODOK, More Kang

During ESPN’s broadcast of the College Football National Championship, Marvel debuted a new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the second for the highly anticipated upcoming film.

The new trailer gives fans a look at Kang as he makes a proposal to Scott Lang – one that he seems to want to accept.

We also get a good look at MODOK, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing, in the trailer, though we still don’t know much about what his role will be in the film.

You can watch the new trailer below:

About Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania