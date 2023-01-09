Second Trailer for Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” Features MODOK, More Kang

by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

During ESPN’s broadcast of the College Football National Championship, Marvel debuted a new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the second for the highly anticipated upcoming film.

  • The new trailer gives fans a look at Kang as he makes a proposal to Scott Lang – one that he seems to want to accept.
  • We also get a good look at MODOK, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing, in the trailer, though we still don’t know much about what his role will be in the film.
  • You can watch the new trailer below:

About Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

  • The third film in the Ant-Man series was announced back at the Disney Investor Day presentation in December 2020.
  • Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer will all return and will be joined by Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang.
  • Jonathan Majors also joins the cast as the major Marvel Comics villain Kang the Conqueror.
  • Peyton Reed will also return to direct the third film while Jeff Loveness, known for Rick & Morty, is writing the script.
  • Bill Murray, who makes a brief appearance in the trailer, has also joined the cast of the upcoming film.
  • Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to hit theaters on February 17th, 2023.