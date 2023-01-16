First Look at William Jackson Harper’s Character from Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”

We learned back in October that William Jackson Harper had been added to the cast of Marvel’s upcoming film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Now, Empire has shared a first look at his mysterious new character in the film.

While we still do not know much about the character, William Jackson Harper is set to play Quaz in the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania .

. The one detail we do have about Quaz is that he is a telepath.

The image above sees him with Jentorra, played by Katy O’Brian, a freedom fighter in the Quantum Realm.

While Jentorra does have some very minor comic book history, Quaz is a completely original character.

Of course, this goes against the rumors and hopes that Harper might be playing the MCU’s version of Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four

