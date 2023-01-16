First Look at William Jackson Harper’s Character from Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”

We learned back in October that William Jackson Harper had been added to the cast of Marvel’s upcoming film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Now, Empire has shared a first look at his mysterious new character in the film.

  • While we still do not know much about the character, William Jackson Harper is set to play Quaz in the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
  • The one detail we do have about Quaz is that he is a telepath.
  • The image above sees him with Jentorra, played by Katy O’Brian, a freedom fighter in the Quantum Realm.
  • While Jentorra does have some very minor comic book history, Quaz is a completely original character.
  • Of course, this goes against the rumors and hopes that Harper might be playing the MCU’s version of Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four or even the cosmic hero known as Quasar.
  • Empire’s full Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania cover feature will be released on January 19. You can pre-order a copy here.

About Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

  • The third film in the Ant-Man series was announced back at the Disney Investor Day presentation in December 2020.
  • Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer will all return and will be joined by Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang.
  • Peyton Reed will also return to direct the third film while Jeff Loveness, known for Rick & Morty, is writing the script.
  • Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to hit theaters on February 17th, 2023.