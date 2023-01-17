Hulu Developing Series Adaptation of Adam White’s Novel “The Midcoast”

According to Deadline, Hulu is developing a series adaptation of Adam White’s bestselling novel, The Midcoast, from Escape at Dannemora co-creator Brett Johnson.
What’s Happening:
- Written by Johnson, based on White’s novel, The Midcoast is an hour-long drama set on the scenic coast of Maine exploring the rise and fall of Ed Thatch, a lobster fisherman turned blue collar criminal with an unstable devotion to his wife.
- Johnson executive produces along with Littlefield, Ann Johnson, Graham Littlefield and Lisa Harrison for The Littlefield Company. White also serves as executive producer. 20th Television, where The Littlefield Company is under a deal, is the studio.
- The Midcoast was published in June 2022 by Hogarth Press.
- Johnson co-created, executive produced and served as showrunner on Showtime limited series Escape at Dannemora, which was nominated for 12 Primetime Emmy Awards.
- He most recently served as co-executive producer and writer on Hulu’s limited series Candy.
More Hulu News:
