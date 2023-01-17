Ido Samuel and Lihi Kornowski Join Hulu Series Adaptation of “We Were the Lucky Ones”

According to Deadline, Ido Samuel (Fill The Void) and Lihi Kornowski (Crimes of the Future) have joined the cast of Hulu’s limited series adaptation of the Georgia Hunter novel We Were the Lucky Ones.

Samuel and Kornowski will star in Hulu’s limited series We Were the Lucky Ones , alongside the previously announced cast members Joey King Logan Lerman

, alongside the previously announced cast members Other cast members include: Robin Weigert Michael Aloni Henry Lloyd Hughes Hadas Yaron Lior Ashkenazi

The eight episode series is inspired by the true story of one Jewish family separated at the start of World War II, determined to survive—and to reunite.

Samuel will play Isaac. A loyal friend, he tries to help Mila (Yaron) and her young daughter Felicia escape the ghetto, but his effectiveness—and his relationship with the Kurc family—is painfully tested by his role in the Jewish Police.

Kornowski will play Eliska. Young, wealthy and beautiful, she meets Addy (Lerman) on a ship carrying refugees attempting to escape the Nazis.

The limited series is executive-produced and written by Erica Lipez ( The Morning Show ), who also serves as showrunner.

), who also serves as showrunner. Thomas Kail (Fosse/Verdon) is directing and executive-produces along with Jennifer Todd who will also executive produce for Old 320 Sycamore.

Adam Milch will executive produce and Hunter will co-executive produce.