Disney Channel Releases Second Clip Teasing The Events In Upcoming “The Owl House” Episode “For The Future”

As we get closer and closer to the debut of the highly-anticipated second episode of the three-part third and final season of The Owl House on Disney Channel, the network has unveiled a new clip that deeply unsettles fans of the show yet also entices them to tune in.

On the heels of a clip that debuted recently The Owl House, set to debut Disney Channel on Saturday, January 21st, at 9:00 PM.

In the clip, we see King and the Collector arrive back at their palace(?) above the Titan's head where they discuss feeding The Owl Beast (AKA Eda, the Owl Lady). There, they are greeted by Amity's Mom, Odalia, who is seemingly teamed up with The Collector and King, though growing frustrated with the Collector's childlike behavior.

After that brief moment, The Collector snaps and weird, static/frozen residents appear and he asks Odalia to “add them to the collection.” Among them, fans might notice Gus’s dad in the pile, along with Willow’s dad.

Even more of what we can expect to see was also revealed in the trailer for the episode that debuted recently, promising the return(?) of favorite characters like King, The Collector, Raine Whispers and the rest of the Coven Heads, Hooty, Lilith, and even a brief appearance by Eda in Owl Beast form.

When we last left the characters from The Owl House , they had followed Belos/Phillip through a portal he reopened in the Gravesfield cemetery to return to the Boiling Isles and the Demon Realm, where they were going to return to help save Eda, King, Raine, and everyone else they left behind at the end of season two.

The Owl House follows Luz, a self-assured teenage girl who stumbles upon a portal to a magical realm where she befriends a rebellious witch, Eda, and a tiny warrior, King. Despite not having magical abilities, Luz pursues her dream of becoming a witch by serving as Eda's apprentice at the Owl House and ultimately finds a new family in an unlikely setting. Starring in the series is Sarah-Nicole Robles (Star Darlings) as Luz, Wendie Malick (Just Shoot Me) as Eda, Alex Hirsch (Gravity Falls) as King and Hooty, Matthew Rhys (The Americans) as Emperor Belos, Issac Ryan Brown (Raven's Home) as Gus, Tati Gabrielle (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Willow, Mae Whitman (Good Girls) as Amity and Cissy Jones (Little Big Awesome) as Lilith.

The third season of the series, comprising three 45 minute specials, was revealed just ahead of the debut of the second season. The second of those three specials, “For The Future,” will see Luz and her friends race against Belos to confront The Collector, hopefully saving the Boiling Isles. The episode is set to make its official debut on Disney Channel on Saturday, January 21st, at 9:00 PM.

You can catch up with the rest of the series thus far, now streaming on Disney+