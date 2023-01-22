Archie Kao, Diana Lin and Tzi Ma Join the Cast of Hulu’s “Interior Chinatown”

Archie Kao, Diana Lin and Tzi Ma have joined the cast of the upcoming Hulu series Interior Chinatown, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

Interior Chinatown follows the story of Willis Wu (Jimmy O. Yang), a background character trapped in a police procedural trying to find his way into the larger story – and along the way discovers secrets about the strange world

follows the story of Willis Wu (Jimmy O. Yang), a background character trapped in a police procedural trying to find his way into the larger story – and along the way discovers secrets about the Kao ( Chicago P.D. ) will portray Uncle Wong, Willis’ curmudgeonly boss at the Golden Palace.

) will portray Uncle Wong, Willis’ curmudgeonly boss at the Golden Palace. Lin ( The Farewell ) will play Lily Wu, Willis’s mother who is both his biggest fan and sharpest critic.

) will play Lily Wu, Willis’s mother who is both his biggest fan and sharpest critic. Ma (Netflix’s Tigertail ) plays Joe Wu, Willis’ father who, as a former wing chun master, once ran the most prestigious martial arts school in Chinatown.

) plays Joe Wu, Willis’ father who, as a former wing chun master, once ran the most prestigious martial arts school in Chinatown. Along with Yang, they join previously announced cast Chloe Bennet and Ronny Chieng Sullivan Jones and Lisa Gilroy

The series comes from creator Charles Yu, who wrote the 2020 bestseller, Interior Chinatown .

. Yu will serve as showrunner for the series, as well as an executive producer.

Taika Waititi ( Jojo Rabbit ) will direct the pilot and executive produce.

) will direct the pilot and executive produce. The 10 episode series is produced by 20th Television.

This is just the latest of a number of book-to-television adaptations at Hulu, following others like Tiny Beautiful Things, The Other Black Girl, and Black Cake.