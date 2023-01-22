Photos: New “Welcome to Universal Orlando” Sign Installed at Universal CityWalk

After missing for almost a year, a brand-new “Welcome to Universal Orlando Resort” sign has been installed at the entrance to Universal CityWalk.

What’s Happening:

At the end of March 2022, the “Welcome to Universal Orlando Resort” sign that had welcomed guests entering CityWalk from the moving walkways for many years, was removed.

Since then, the spot remained clear of any signage. The area would occasionally get congested due to families taking pictures with the sign.

Well now, the possible congestion has returned, as an all-new sign has been installed, complete with a new blue backdrop.

The flags above the sign are not part of the typical decor, but are actually there for a special Premiere League Fan Event

For comparison, here is the former sign:

