Photos: New “Welcome to Universal Orlando” Sign Installed at Universal CityWalk

After missing for almost a year, a brand-new “Welcome to Universal Orlando Resort” sign has been installed at the entrance to Universal CityWalk.
What’s Happening:
- At the end of March 2022, the “Welcome to Universal Orlando Resort” sign that had welcomed guests entering CityWalk from the moving walkways for many years, was removed.
- Since then, the spot remained clear of any signage. The area would occasionally get congested due to families taking pictures with the sign.
- Well now, the possible congestion has returned, as an all-new sign has been installed, complete with a new blue backdrop.
- The flags above the sign are not part of the typical decor, but are actually there for a special Premiere League Fan Event taking place this weekend.
- For comparison, here is the former sign:
