Disney Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas from shopDisney, Her Universe, Roseshire and More

Your Valentine’s Day celebration just got sweeter thanks to a whole array of Disney-themed gifts that are designed for every fan!

Love is in the air, and Valentine’s Day is just around the corner! Whether you’re searching for the perfect gift for your significant other, friend, family, or even for yourself, these picks from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars are certain to share the love all around this February 14.

Disney has shared a gift guide highlighting a wonderful assortment of items to suit your lifestyle or love story the Disney way.

Guests can find the perfect option for their celebration from retailers like shopDisney, Pandora, Enso, Her Universe, House of Sillage and more.

Below you’ll find links to shop these items as well as posts that Laughing Place has shared leading up to Valentine’s Day!

shopDisney

Spend a romantic night out on the town in true Disney style in the lovely Hearts and Flowers Minnie Mouse Ear Headband, available on shopDisney. Or theme your outfit with your sweetheart’s and don matching Star Wars Spirit Jerseys that feature Princess Leia and Han Solo’s famous exchange of words.

A lovable plushie is just the thing to make you feel warm and fuzzy this Valentine’s Day. Minnie Mouse, Mickey Mouse, and the mischievous alien Stitch are dressed pretty in pink for the occasion.

And the adorable couple Carl Frederickson and his lifelong love Ellie from Disney and Pixar’s “Up” are paired together in a romantic heart-shaped box in this special Valentine’s Day plush set.

For the fashion savvy fan, Dooney & Bourke’s Donald and Daisy Duck series that features a tote bag and more is as lovely and playful as the iconic couple. Then for the cat lover, check out The Aristocats collection by Ann Shen.

Roseshire, Pandora and Girl’s Crew

Dazzle your valentine with Roseshire’s Diamond Sky custom themed box of roses, or swing into their heart with the Pandora Moments Marvel Spider-Man Mask Clasp Bangle. You can even present them with a beloved Star Wars droid like they’ve never seen before with the Star Wars Sparks Fly Droids Stud Set from Girls Crew.

Enso, Star Wars Fine Jewelry

Share the love of Star Wars with your love when you gift them Aurebesh silicone bracelets inspired by Han and Leia, or tap into the dark side with elegant rings they’re sure to treasure.

Barnes and Noble, Target, and LovePop

Even the little ones can have fun this valentine’s day when they curl up for storytime and read books about loving parents like Thumper’s mom and Nemo’s dad.

For those who are eager to share Valentines with friends, the Disney Princess and Lightyear selections are great for kids, while adults can offer sentiments courtesy of LovePop!

Kohl’s and Her Universe

Disney fashion is always in and during Valentine’s Day adults and kids can celebrate with pinks, reds, and sometimes your dog! These fun shirts are great for you or to share with a friend who love Disney too!

National Geographic and House of Sillage

If you’re in the market for gifts at a higher price point, National Geographic and House of Sillage can provide meaningful and trendy gifts that you and your sweetheart can love together. For the ultimate Disney fan 100 Disney Adventures of a Lifetime will help you relive beloved memories of the company and its parks.

Toast to your relationship with Wines of the World and perhaps discover a new varietal you both love. Finally, House of Sillage’s Avatar: The Way of Water parfum comes in a hand polished glass and is topped with an elegant cap that features a Ilu. As for the fragrance? It will pleasantly linger long after the box is open.

