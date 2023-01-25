Photos: Mickey And Friends Debut 100 Years Of Magic Outfits At Disneyland Resort

Mickey Mouse and all his friends at the Disneyland Resort are dressed to the nines to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company with their new 100 Years of Wonder outfits.

The new outfits are how our favorite characters will appear in the park, and they have the platinum and purple motif perfect for celebrating the occasion when meeting and greeting park guests.

The fancy new outfits on our favorite friends is only one way that the Disneyland Resort is celebrating the 100 Years of Wonder. Beginning Jan. 27, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will star in their very first ride-through attraction at the Disneyland Resort, Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. Inside the El CapiTOON Theater in Disneyland park (which houses an exhibit unique to Disneyland), this family-friendly experience transports you into the wacky and unpredictable cartoon world of Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, where you’ll board a train engineered by Goofy and embark on a zany adventure.

World of Color – ONE is an all-new nighttime spectacular at Disney California Adventure park celebrates the storytelling legacy started by Walt Disney, illustrating how a single action, like a drop of water, creates a ripple that can grow into a wave of change. This is the first Disneyland Resort nighttime spectacular to feature characters, music and moments from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, the Avengers and Star Wars in the same production.

Each evening at Disneyland park, Wondrous Journeys transforms Main Street, U.S.A., Sleeping Beauty Castle, the façade of “it’s a small world” and the Rivers of America into an artist’s canvas with lighting effects, customized projections and more. This nighttime spectacular by Disney Live Entertainment will take you on an epic adventure through 100 years of Walt Disney Animation Studios storytelling. On select nights, “Wondrous Journeys” takes to the skies with sparkling fireworks.

Both theme parks, the Downtown Disney District and the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort will be adorned in beautiful, platinum-infused décor, much of which has already started to appear throughout the resort, especially in the esplanade connecting Disney California Adventure, Disneyland Park, and the Downtown Disney District.