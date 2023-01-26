T’Challa Star-Lord, Doctor Strange and Loki “What If…?” Funko Soda Figures Now Available for Pre-Order

If your Funko collection could use a little less Pop!, you can always help yourself to a delicious can of Funko Soda! Refresh your Marvel collection and ponder the question “What If…?” with these miniature figures of legendary heroes from the multiverse!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Funko is joining Marvel and stepping into the multiverse with a new series of Funko Soda figures inspired by the animated series What If…?

It’s been over a year since audiences logged onto Disney+ to stream the series that presented well known heroes and villains in completely different roles based on a few minor changes to their original stories.

Now fans can celebrate the tweaked character through the latest assortment of Funko Soda collectibles

Three characters from season 1 have been shrunk down to the size of 3-inch figures that comfortably fit in a Soda can. Included in the line up are: T’Challa Star-Lord Frost Giant Loki Doctor Strange Supreme

But that's not all, along with the standard Soda, some lucky fans might find they receive the ultra rare Chase Variants! These are distributed randomly and cannot be requested when ordered.

The What If…? Funko Soda collection is available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

Funko Soda collection is Each sells for $14.99 and are expected to ship to fans in March 2023.

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth

**Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout: Save 10% on in-stock items and Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $39+.**

Marvel's What If T'Challa Star-Lord Vinyl Soda Figure – $14.99

Marvel's What If Frost Giant Loki Vinyl Soda Figure – $14.99

Marvel's What If Strange Supreme Vinyl Soda Figure – $14.99

Marvel’s What If…? has been renewed for seasons 2 and 3 on Disney+! Stay tuned for more info about this exciting series.