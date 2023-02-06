shopDisney’s Critter Chaos Collection Features Clothing, Accessories and Decor Every Animal Lover will Want

Well the world has gone to the animals! At least that’s the case with the new Critter Chaos Collection on shopDisney. Fan favorite creatures from Disney’s animated movies have taken over a new assortment of apparel, accessories, and home decor designed especially for humans.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Calling all Disney animal lovers! There’s a new merchandise series designed for you and your obsession with Disney critters.

Cats, dogs, birds, chickens, chipmunks, foxes, racoons and even the chameleon we’ve come to love from various Disney movies get the chance to shine on clothing, accessories, and home decor created with the Disney fan in mind.

The assortment spans loungewear, hair accessories, fashion bags, kitchen essentials and decorative items that feature animals from: The Fox and The Hound The Aristocats Pocahontas Moana Mulan Bambi Classic Disney Characters And More

The Disney Critter Chaos Collection is available now on shopDisney

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Critter Clothing

Stay cozy and stylish with these fun clothing items that feature Disney dogs, cats, birds and more.

Disney Critters Sweatpants for Kids

Pluto Pullover Sweatshirt for Men

Disney Critters Jogger Pants for Men

Disney Critters Cardigan for Women

Disney Critters Jogger Pants for Women

Disney Critters Pullover Sweatshirt for Women

Critter Accessories

You’ve got to strut your stuff and while you’re busy making an impression, be sure your essentials (even flyaways) are tucked away in a style with these must-have accessories.

Disney Critters Fashion Tote Bag

Disney Critters Loungefly Mini Backpack

Disney Critters Loungefly Wallet

Disney Critters Hair Clip Set

Just Relax

You have your favorite hang out space, so why not make it a bit more animal friendly and decorate with a reversible throw and a matching pillow!

Disney Critters Reversible Travel Throw

Disney Critters Travel Cushion

On the Go

Whether you’re a coffee drinker or must have water with you at all times, you can enjoy your caffeine boost or keep hydrated with these travel mugs and bottles. If you’re sharing lunch with a friend, the cooler tote is the perfect addition, and travel utensils will guarantee you can eat all the goodness without getting your fingers dirty.

Disney Critters Travel Mug

Meeko Stainless Steel Water Bottle – Pocahontas

Disney Critters Stainless Steel Water Bottle

Disney Critters Cooler Tote Bag

Disney Critters Travel Utensil Set

In the Kitchen

Finally bring the furry fun to your kitchen. Entertain the Disney way with these plates and a serving bowl that gives Disney pets a chance to shine!

Disney Critters Enamel Plates

Disney Critters Enamel Serving Bowl

Want More Critter Chaos?: