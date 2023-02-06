shopDisney’s Critter Chaos Collection Features Clothing, Accessories and Decor Every Animal Lover will Want

Well the world has gone to the animals! At least that’s the case with the new Critter Chaos Collection on shopDisney. Fan favorite creatures from Disney’s animated movies have taken over a new assortment of apparel, accessories, and home decor designed especially for humans.
What’s Happening:
- Calling all Disney animal lovers! There’s a new merchandise series designed for you and your obsession with Disney critters.
- Cats, dogs, birds, chickens, chipmunks, foxes, racoons and even the chameleon we’ve come to love from various Disney movies get the chance to shine on clothing, accessories, and home decor created with the Disney fan in mind.
- The assortment spans loungewear, hair accessories, fashion bags, kitchen essentials and decorative items that feature animals from:
- The Fox and The Hound
- The Aristocats
- Pocahontas
- Moana
- Mulan
- Bambi
- Classic Disney Characters
- And More
- The Disney Critter Chaos Collection is available now on shopDisney and prices range from $12.99.-$78.00.
- Links to the individual items can be found below.
Critter Clothing
Stay cozy and stylish with these fun clothing items that feature Disney dogs, cats, birds and more.
Disney Critters Socks for Adults
Disney Critters Sweatpants for Kids
Pluto Pullover Sweatshirt for Men
Disney Critters Jogger Pants for Men
Disney Critters Cardigan for Women
Disney Critters Jogger Pants for Women
Disney Critters Pullover Sweatshirt for Women
Critter Accessories
You’ve got to strut your stuff and while you’re busy making an impression, be sure your essentials (even flyaways) are tucked away in a style with these must-have accessories.
Disney Critters Fashion Tote Bag
Disney Critters Loungefly Mini Backpack
Disney Critters Loungefly Wallet
Just Relax
You have your favorite hang out space, so why not make it a bit more animal friendly and decorate with a reversible throw and a matching pillow!
Disney Critters Reversible Travel Throw
Disney Critters Travel Cushion
On the Go
Whether you’re a coffee drinker or must have water with you at all times, you can enjoy your caffeine boost or keep hydrated with these travel mugs and bottles. If you’re sharing lunch with a friend, the cooler tote is the perfect addition, and travel utensils will guarantee you can eat all the goodness without getting your fingers dirty.
Meeko Stainless Steel Water Bottle – Pocahontas
Disney Critters Stainless Steel Water Bottle
Disney Critters Cooler Tote Bag
Disney Critters Travel Utensil Set
In the Kitchen
Finally bring the furry fun to your kitchen. Entertain the Disney way with these plates and a serving bowl that gives Disney pets a chance to shine!
Disney Critters Enamel Serving Bowl
Want More Critter Chaos?:
- Fashionistas will love the new Dooney & Bourke Critter Collection that features the same animal grouping on high end fashion bags!
- Bring the critter fun to your pets with toys, bowls, a feeding mat and collars inspired by the cute creatures.