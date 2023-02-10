Disney Treasure Funnel and Bow Thrusters Arrive at Meyer Werft Shipyard

Even though the Disney Wish just premiered last year, construction on Disney’s next cruise ship, the Disney Treasure, is quickly progressing. A new video shows the arrival of the ship’s funnel and bow thrusters at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany.

What’s Happening:

The Disney Treasure is set to be the sixth ship in the Disney Cruise Line

The ship’s name was revealed at the D23 Expo in September, along with some information on the Grand Hall, which will be inspired by the grandeur and mystery of a gilded palace, drawing on real-world influences from Asia and Africa, and paying homage to the far-off land of Agrabah.

At the center, the signature statue will feature Aladdin

Disney Cruise Line also recently announced the acquisition of a partially completed ship