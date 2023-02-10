Disney Treasure Funnel and Bow Thrusters Arrive at Meyer Werft Shipyard

Even though the Disney Wish just premiered last year, construction on Disney’s next cruise ship, the Disney Treasure, is quickly progressing. A new video shows the arrival of the ship’s funnel and bow thrusters at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany.
What’s Happening:
- Ems-Dollart Media on YouTube has shared a video of the funnel and bow thrusters traveling through a canal on their way to the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany, where they will be installed and become part of the Disney Treasure.
- The Disney Treasure is set to be the sixth ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, and is planned to set sail in 2024.
- The ship’s name was revealed at the D23 Expo in September, along with some information on the Grand Hall, which will be inspired by the grandeur and mystery of a gilded palace, drawing on real-world influences from Asia and Africa, and paying homage to the far-off land of Agrabah.
- At the center, the signature statue will feature Aladdin, Jasmine and their Magic Carpet.
- Disney Cruise Line also recently announced the acquisition of a partially completed ship that will debut in 2025.
