Eight Addition Cast Members Added to “The Pocketwatch” Spin-Off Sequel of “Descendants”

More cast has been added to the new production, Descendants: The Pocketwatch, adding 8 new members who will be joining the already-announced cast list of the new spin-off sequel.

Before Auradon Prep… it was Merlin Academy.



Meet the students joining the upcoming #DisneyPlus Original movie from the world of #DisneyDescendants: ⬇️ (1/9) https://t.co/BFl8cyBivF — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) February 15, 2023

More cast members have reportedly been added to the cast of The Pocketwatch, a spin-off sequel to the hugely popular Descendants franchise on Disney Channel

, a spin-off sequel to the hugely popular franchise on The Pocketwatch, which is the current working title for the new production, has added Sam Morelos (That 90’s Show), Anthony Pyatt (When I’m With You), Peder Lindell (Out Of My Hands), Mars (Heather), Tristan Padil (The Lake Merritt Monster), Kabir Bery (Squatting), Grace Narducci (Law & Order: SVU) and newcomer Aiza Azaar.

Together, the groups joins previously announced (Magic: The Gathering)

The new production is set to follow the story of Red (Cantrall), the rebellious daughter of the Queen of Hearts (Ora); and Chloe (Baker), Cinderella’s (Brandy) perfectionist daughter. When the Queen of Hearts incites a coup against Auradon, polar opposites Red and Chloe must join forces and travel back in time to undo the traumatic adolescent event that set Red’s mother down her villainous path.

The eight new characters casted are students at Merlin Academy and teen classmates of young Cinderella and young Queen of Hearts, whom Red (Cantrall) and Chloe (Baker) encounter when they travel back in time: Pyatt portrays Hades. The fiery bad boy is cheeky with a dark side. Lindell plays Morgie. The son of Morgana le Fay, Morgie is one of Uliana’s adoring sycophants. Mars is Maleficent. This teen version of the iconic character, delighted by her own evil ideas, is a core member of Uliana’s Villain Kids Clique. Morelos plays Zellie, the teen daughter of Rapunzel with a hipster vibe and fast-growing hair. Padil plays Teen Prince Charming, who enjoys zooming down the school hall on a longboard. Bery portrays Teenage Aladdin, who is inseparable from his girlfriend, Jasmine (Azaar). Naducci plays Fay aka Teenage Fairy Godmother, who is comical in her struggles with developing her magical ability. Azaar’s Teen Jasmine is inseparable from her boyfriend, Aladdin: “Call us Jaladdin!”

The Pocketwatch is currently in production for Disney+

Jennifer Phang (Advantageous, Half-Life, Foundation, The Flight Attendant) is the director and co-executive producer. Returning to the franchise is production designer Mark Hofeling (Descendants, Zombies, High School Musical). Suzanne Todd (Noelle) and Gary Marsh are executive producers.