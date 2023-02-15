Disney ily 4EVER Doll Line Adds Cute Matching Princess-Inspired Fashions for Girls

It’s fun being a Disney fan, but it’s even better to model fashions inspired by your favorite characters! For ultimate matching fun, the Disney ily 4EVER line has introduced cute apparel for girls that match the trendy outfits worn by the diverse dolls.

What’s Happening:

shopDisney’s kicked off the new year by expanding their Disney ily 4EVER line with a fun series of fashion dolls inspired by Disney Princesses

Now Disney is recreating these outfits for today’s girls so they can twin with their dolls!

Six fashionable clothing options are offered alongside companion accessories that can be worn separately or paired together for a complete look that’s perfect for all of their daily adventures or a visit to the Disney Parks!

The apparel collection consists of casual dresses, skirts, a denim jacket, shirts, and leggings that celebrate Tiana, Belle, Cinderella, Jasmine, Snow White and Ariel.

Matching accessories include hair clips and headbands, bracelets, and fashion bags.

Guests will find Disney ily 4EVER clothing available now on shopDisney

Links to the individual items can be found below.

