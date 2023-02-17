Disney+ Cancels “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” and “Big Shot”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney+ has canceled two sports-themed series – The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers and Big Shot.
- Disney+ has canceled both The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers and Big Shot following both show’s second seasons.
- The Mighty Ducks concluded its run in November 2022 and Big Shot had a binge release in October 2022.
- After the surprising ouster of Peter Rice from Disney in June, a source at the company cited the decision to renew Big Shot and The Mighty Ducks after their first seasons as examples of Rice’s “questionable deal-making.”
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers was a continuation of the 1990s movie franchise about a youth hockey team. Lauren Graham headed the cast; Emilio Estevez reprised his role as coach Gordon Bombay in season one, but left the show ahead of the second season. Josh Duhamel played the male adult lead in season two. Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa served as showrunners.
- John Stamos stars in Big Shot as a disgraced college basketball coach who takes a job coaching the team at a private all-girls school. David E. Kelley, Dean Lorey and Brad Garrett created the series.
