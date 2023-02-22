The Main Street Cinema’s Tilly Sports a New Disney100 Outfit at Disneyland

Disneyland icon, Tilly, who has watched over the entrance to the Main Street Cinema for decades, is sporting a new purple look for the Disney100 celebration.

For those unaware, Tilly is a mannequin that has been at the box office of the Main Street Cinema at Disneyland for many years.

Her attire is usually updated for the season, whether that be Halloween or Christmas.

Created specially for Disney100, Tilly is now sporting a beautiful new purple outfit, including a Disney100 nametag.

You can see an artist at work creating Tilly’s costume in a newly released Disney Parks TikTok:

