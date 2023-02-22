The Main Street Cinema’s Tilly Sports a New Disney100 Outfit at Disneyland

Disneyland icon, Tilly, who has watched over the entrance to the Main Street Cinema for decades, is sporting a new purple look for the Disney100 celebration.
What’s Happening:
- For those unaware, Tilly is a mannequin that has been at the box office of the Main Street Cinema at Disneyland for many years.
- Her attire is usually updated for the season, whether that be Halloween or Christmas.
- Created specially for Disney100, Tilly is now sporting a beautiful new purple outfit, including a Disney100 nametag.
- You can see an artist at work creating Tilly’s costume in a newly released Disney Parks TikTok:
More Disneyland Resort News:
- The Villas at Disneyland Hotel will be opening this September and Disney has shared a first look at some of the incredibly themed rooms.
- Less than a month after officially opening, Disneyland has confirmed that Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway will be switching to a standby queue, effective February 22nd.
- Disney has shared more details and concept art for the previously announced San Fransokyo Square, replacing Pacific Wharf at Disney California Adventure this summer.
Disney100 coverage is presented by shopDisney
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning