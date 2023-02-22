The Main Street Cinema’s Tilly Sports a New Disney100 Outfit at Disneyland

Disneyland icon, Tilly, who has watched over the entrance to the Main Street Cinema for decades, is sporting a new purple look for the Disney100 celebration.

What’s Happening:

  • For those unaware, Tilly is a mannequin that has been at the box office of the Main Street Cinema at Disneyland for many years.
  • Her attire is usually updated for the season, whether that be Halloween or Christmas.
  • Created specially for Disney100, Tilly is now sporting a beautiful new purple outfit, including a Disney100 nametag.
  • You can see an artist at work creating Tilly’s costume in a newly released Disney Parks TikTok:

