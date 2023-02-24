Web-Man Funko Pop! Entertainment Earth Exclusive Now Available for Pre-Order

Funko and Marvel have been on a roll this week with release after release of awesome Pop! figures, mostly from Spider-Man’s corner of the comic world. Today, they’re throwing it back to comic adventures of the 1970s with a Spider-Man Web-Man Pop! that’s exclusive to Entertainment Earth.

What’s Happening:

Right on the heels of the reveal of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Pop! figures , Funko is back with a new exclusive inspired by the comics and a mirror version of Peter Parker.

, Funko is back with a new exclusive inspired by the comics and a mirror version of Peter Parker. Say hello to Web-Man, a Doctor Doom creation designed to fight the real web slinger. This Pop! takes its look from 1977’s Spidey Super Stories #25 comic and hails from Earth-57780.

comic and hails from Earth-57780. The Spidey alternate looks almost exactly like the Peter Parker version we know and love, but his coloring is the exact opposite. His suit is prominently blue with some pops of red.

Web-Man comes attached to a clear base so that he can be displayed swinging into action. In fact, he’s even gripping some webbing as he flies in to fight.

And let’s not forget, this Pop! is also a bobble head who’ll give a hearty nod with even the slightest tap. Looks like he’s all ready to stir up some trouble, now the question is are you up for the chaos?

The Spider-Man Web-Man Pop! is available for pre-order exclusively at Entertainment Earth and sells for $13.99.

and sells for $13.99. It is expected to ship in May 2023 A link to the figure can be found below.

Spider-Man Web-Man Pop! Vinyl Figure #1560 – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $13.99

3 3/4-inches tall

Comes in window-box packaging

More Entertainment Earth Exclusives: