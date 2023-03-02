“The Mandalorian” Star Pedro Pascal Meets Disneyland’s Mando

Pedro Pascal, star of the hit Star Wars series The Mandalorian, met the titular bounty hunter and Grogu at a premiere event put on by Disney Live Entertainment.
- Disney Live Entertainment shared a photo of Pascal meeting Mando and Grogu on their Instagram account.
- This version of the character can be met in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland and, as of yesterday, at Disney’s Hollywood Studios as well.
About The Mandalorian:
- In the upcoming third season of The Mandalorian, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.
- The directors of the eight-episode season three include Rick Famuyiwa, Rachel Morrison, Lee Isaac Chung, Carl Weathers, Peter Ramsey and Bryce Dallas Howard.
- Jon Favreau is the showrunner/head writer and serves as an executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck are co-executive producers.
- Check out Mike’s shot-by-shot analysis of all 60+ shots in the recently released trailer.
- The Mandalorian season three debuted on Disney+ on March 1st.
