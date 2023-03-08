Universal Parks & Resorts Rebrand to Universal Destinations & Experiences

Universal Parks & Resorts, a unit of Comcast NBCUniversal that offers guests around the globe today’s most relevant and popular entertainment experiences, is becoming Universal Destinations & Experiences.

This rebrand better reflects the full breadth of innovative offerings Universal brings to fans around the globe and its intent to continue to expand its business in the future.

The name change also signals how the company is diversifying by bringing Universal branded entertainment, culinary, gaming and consumer product experiences to life in unique and creative ways for new audiences, in new places, and on new platforms in both the physical and virtual worlds.

Recently, the company announced two, new original concepts – a theme park designed for families with young children a year-round horror-inspired entertainment experience

In addition, the company recently opened the highly anticipated Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood, the all-new, innovative, immersive, and highly themed land, which is a visual spectacle of vibrant colors and architectural ingenuity and features the groundbreaking “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge” ride, as well as many thrilling and interactive activities designed to engage the entire family.

And, as a sign of how the company continues to grow its consumer products division, Universal’s product group was awarded two Toy of the Year awards in 2022.

Additionally, Universal Orlando

What they’re saying: