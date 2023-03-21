Springtime is here and that means Easter is not far behind! As families get ready to celebrate the holiday, shopDisney is highlighting some of the most popular gift options for fans of all ages!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Can you believe it? It’s time to start shopping for Easter! As always, the spring holiday promises to be full of cheer and magic and shopDisney has plenty of great ideas for filling Easter baskets with the latest Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars goodies.

Everyone’s favorite seasonal plushies are back with the Disney 2023 Easter Bunny Plush, featuring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Winnie the Pooh, and Stitch colorfully dressed as cuddly bunnies.

Or embrace your own inner bunny by donning the Minnie Mouse Reigning Rabbits Ear Headband while sipping on your favorite spring drink from this cheerful mug covered in art of the White Rabbit and singing flowers from “Alice in Wonderland.”

Spring and style go hand in hand with the Disney100 Classics Collection by Vera Bradley, which includes a plethora of bags and accessories decorated in an allover floral design featuring many of Disney's classic characters like Alice, Bambi and Winnie the Pooh.

Or opt for a sweeter look in this vintage-style Lotso Dress paired with the strawberry-scented Lotso Plush Loungefly Handbag.

Whatever your style, just don’t forget to prepare for sudden spring showers with rain jackets and accessories for both adults and kids from the shopDisney Rain Shop!

Spread even more cheer with delightful springtime finds like Lovepop’s Star Wars The Mandalorian Floral Grogu Giant Pop-Up Gift and Joffrey’s Disney Hoppity Ever After medium-roast blend.

Then cuddle up with your little ones after a fun day searching for Easter eggs to enjoy the book “Mickey’s Easter Hunt.”

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) at shopDisney qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout! No matter where you browse for Easter gifts, you’re sure to find plenty of magical Disney offerings that will brighten up your celebration. Happy Easter!