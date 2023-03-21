Breakfast and Lunch Returning to Akershus Royal Banquet Hall at EPCOT on May 14th

EPCOT guests will once again be able to enjoy breakfast and lunch in the Norway pavilion at Akershus Royal Banquet Hall, beginning May 14th.

What’s Happening:

The Disney Eats Instagram

While Disney did share a few photos of the food, no menu or pricing details have been released at this time.

The DisneyWorld.com

Lunch service will also resume at Akershus Royal Banquet Hall on May 14th.

When EPCOT reopened from the pandemic related closure in July 2020, Akershus served as a mask-free relaxation zone. It later became a lounge for Florida Blue members.

The restaurant finally reopened for dinner service

More Walt Disney World News:

The Energy Bytes food kiosk located near TRON Lightcycle / Run has opened at the Magic Kingdom

Easter is just a hop, skip and a jump away and the Disney Parks around the world are getting ready to celebrate. Take a look at what will be offered at Walt Disney World

The cleverly titled “Power Limes” candy created for Mickey’s Toontown – paying homage to A Goofy Movie – have also appeared at EPCOT