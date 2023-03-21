Breakfast and Lunch Returning to Akershus Royal Banquet Hall at EPCOT on May 14th

EPCOT guests will once again be able to enjoy breakfast and lunch in the Norway pavilion at Akershus Royal Banquet Hall, beginning May 14th.

What’s Happening:

  • The Disney Eats Instagram announced today that breakfast will be returning to Akershus Royal Banquet Hall on May 14th.
  • While Disney did share a few photos of the food, no menu or pricing details have been released at this time.
  • The DisneyWorld.com page for the restaurant says to “check back soon to learn about booking reservations.”
  • Lunch service will also resume at Akershus Royal Banquet Hall on May 14th.

  • When EPCOT reopened from the pandemic related closure in July 2020, Akershus served as a mask-free relaxation zone. It later became a lounge for Florida Blue members.
  • The restaurant finally reopened for dinner service on November 4th, 2022.

