Oh The Shenanigans! Stitch With Plunger Funko Exclusive! Lands at Entertainment Earth

by |
Tags: , , , , , , ,

Stitch is back and instead of causing trouble, it looks like he got himself into an interesting mess on a new Funko Pop! exclusive from Entertainment Earth.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

  • When you mess with a sink plunger, you just might wind up with a new hat…that you can’t remove! At least that appears to be the lesson Stitch is learning.
  • A new Funko Pop! figure showcasing the blue cutie gives us a look at what happens when you get too close to the suction end of a plumbing tool.
  • Stitch is seen here with his ears back and a sad look on his face because he was playing with a plunger that’s now stuck to his head.

  • While he’s not presented as his usual energetic self, he’s no doubt adorable as he bemoans his current predicament.
  • The Stitch with Plunger Funko Pop! is available for pre-order exclusively at Entertainment Earth and sells for $14.99.
  • It’s expected to ship in August 2023. A link to the collectible can be found below.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth

  • Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout to save 10% on in-stock items and enjoy Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $59+.

Lilo & Stitch Stitch with Plunger Pop! Vinyl Figure #1354 – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $14.99

  • Measures about 3 3/4-inches tall
  • Comes packaged in a window display box

More Funko Fun at Entertainment Earth: