Oh The Shenanigans! Stitch With Plunger Funko Exclusive! Lands at Entertainment Earth

Stitch is back and instead of causing trouble, it looks like he got himself into an interesting mess on a new Funko Pop! exclusive from Entertainment Earth.
- When you mess with a sink plunger, you just might wind up with a new hat…that you can’t remove! At least that appears to be the lesson Stitch is learning.
- A new Funko Pop! figure showcasing the blue cutie gives us a look at what happens when you get too close to the suction end of a plumbing tool.
- Stitch is seen here with his ears back and a sad look on his face because he was playing with a plunger that’s now stuck to his head.
- While he’s not presented as his usual energetic self, he’s no doubt adorable as he bemoans his current predicament.
- The Stitch with Plunger Funko Pop! is available for pre-order exclusively at Entertainment Earth and sells for $14.99.
- It’s expected to ship in August 2023. A link to the collectible can be found below.
Lilo & Stitch Stitch with Plunger Pop! Vinyl Figure #1354 – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $14.99
- Measures about 3 3/4-inches tall
- Comes packaged in a window display box
