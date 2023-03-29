Oh The Shenanigans! Stitch With Plunger Funko Exclusive! Lands at Entertainment Earth

Stitch is back and instead of causing trouble, it looks like he got himself into an interesting mess on a new Funko Pop! exclusive from Entertainment Earth.

When you mess with a sink plunger, you just might wind up with a new hat…that you can’t remove! At least that appears to be the lesson Stitch is learning.

A new Funko Pop! figure showcasing the blue cutie gives us a look at what happens when you get too close to the suction end of a plumbing tool.

Stitch is seen here with his ears back and a sad look on his face because he was playing with a plunger that’s now stuck to his head.

While he’s not presented as his usual energetic self, he’s no doubt adorable as he bemoans his current predicament.

The Stitch with Plunger Funko Pop! is available for pre-order exclusively at Entertainment Earth

It’s expected to ship in August 2023. A link to the collectible can be found below.

Lilo & Stitch Stitch with Plunger Pop! Vinyl Figure #1354 – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $14.99

Measures about 3 3/4-inches tall

Comes packaged in a window display box

