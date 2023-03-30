“Newsies” Screening at The El Capitan Theatre from April 14th–18th

Tickets are on sale now to see Disney’s 1992 live-action film Newsies presented by Disney+ at the El Capitan Theatre from April 14th through 18th.
What’s Happening:
- In 1899, a courageous group of New York City newsboys become unlikely heroes when they team up to fight an unscrupulous newspaper tycoon.
- The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California will be screening Newsies for an extended weekend from Friday, April 14th to Tuesday, April 18th.
- Showtimes are:
- 10:00 a.m.
- 1:15 p.m.
- 4:30 p.m.
- 7:45 p.m.
- Tickets are $16 for all ages and are now available to purchase through ElCapitanTheatre.com and Fandango.
- Guests can also bundle their movie with a meal at either Hard Rock Cafe (for $50) or Wahlburgers (for $40). Call 1-800 DISNEY6 to purchase.
- Currently, El Capitan patrons can throwback to the ‘90s and ‘00s with screenings of The Parent Trap from March 31st–April 5th and Freaky Friday from April 6th–9th.
