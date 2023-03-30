“Newsies” Screening at The El Capitan Theatre from April 14th–18th

Tickets are on sale now to see Disney’s 1992 live-action film Newsies presented by Disney+ at the El Capitan Theatre from April 14th through 18th.

In 1899, a courageous group of New York City newsboys become unlikely heroes when they team up to fight an unscrupulous newspaper tycoon.

The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California will be screening Newsies for an extended weekend from Friday, April 14th to Tuesday, April 18th.

Showtimes are: 10:00 a.m. 1:15 p.m. 4:30 p.m. 7:45 p.m.

Tickets are $16 for all ages and are now available to purchase through ElCapitanTheatre.com Fandango

Guests can also bundle their movie with a meal at either Hard Rock Cafe (for $50) or Wahlburgers (for $40). Call 1-800 DISNEY6 to purchase.

Currently, El Capitan patrons can throwback to the ‘90s and ‘00s with screenings of The Parent Trap from March 31st–April 5th and Freaky Friday from April 6th–9th.