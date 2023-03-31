RSVLTS Honors 40 Years of “Return of the Jedi” with 3 Exclusives Coming to Star Wars Celebration 2023

Star Wars Celebration Europe will see a gathering of the galaxy’s biggest fans and you know what? Those folks are going to want to dress their best. No, we’re not talking cosplay, but rather comfy button down shirts from RSVLTS (The Roosevelts)! The nerdy fashion brand will not only be attending the event, but they’re debuting three new shirts in honor of the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi!

Well RSVLTS fans, if you’ve been eager to add some Star Wars patterns to your wardrobe, we’ve got some good news…for those of you attending Star Wars Celebration Europe.

Three, that’s right three awesome designs will be available exclusively at Star Wars Celebration 2023 and best of all, these looks pay homage to Return of the Jedi .

. The third film in the Original Trilogy turns 40 this year and RSVLTS’ is commemorating the milestone with designs that both the Empire and Rebellion would happily wear!

These soft, stretchy, signature KUNUFLEX button downs ($70) have been titled: “Endor Camo” “Ewok Warriors” “Stormtroopers Celebration”

But hang on! There’s more to share! RSVLTS is bringing out the wildly popular R2D2 beverage koozie ($5) from the vault so fans can have fun toasting to all of their favorite Star Wars films!

The new shirts and R2-D2 koozie will be available while supplies last only at the RSVLTS Booth #N628 at ExCel Center in London during Star Wars Celebration.

In addition to the exclusives, a range of other Star Wars button-downs will be available and feature characters and landscapes that span the original trilogy and beyond (each $70).

Endor Camo

Luke and Leia looked pretty good in their camo ponchos as they helped to save the galaxy. You’ll look even better in this button down that replicates that signature style.

Ewok Warriors

The real heroes of the galaxy were the Ewoks and this shirt depicts them as the fierce warriors they are. Show some respect for their sacrifice and don this classy shirt.

Stormtroopers Celebration

We love this full front and back image that shows off the terrible aim of Stormtroopers! The fun comic book art style of this shirt will be a big hit among every Star Wars fan.

For the Folks at Home:

All photos courtesy of RSVLTS