Walt Disney Company Executives to Webcast Second Quarter 2023 Fiscal Results on May 10th

What’s Happening:

The Walt Disney Company is set to discuss their second quarter 2023 financial results via a live audio webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT on Wednesday, May 10th, 2023.

These results will be released after the close of regular trading on May 10th, 2023.

Those wishing to listen to the webcast can visit www.disney.com/investors

LaughingPlace.com will also be hosting a live blog sharing key points from the meeting as it’s happening.

