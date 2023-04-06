Walt Disney Company Executives to Webcast Second Quarter 2023 Fiscal Results on May 10th

The Walt Disney Company will be holding an earnings call soon, discussing their second quarter fiscal results for 2023 on Wednesday, May 10th.

  • The Walt Disney Company is set to discuss their second quarter 2023 financial results via a live audio webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT on Wednesday, May 10th, 2023.
  • These results will be released after the close of regular trading on May 10th, 2023.
  • Those wishing to listen to the webcast can visit www.disney.com/investors. After the earnings call, the webcast presentation will be archived.
