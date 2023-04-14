All Specials of “The Owl House” Season Three Compiled Into One Video By Disney Channel

Fans of The Owl House can now watch the entire third season (for free) on YouTube with a special new video from Disney Channel that features all three specials of Season Three in one sitting.

What’s Happening:

Disney Channel has uploaded the entirety of Season Three of the award-winning series, The Owl House, into one compilation video over two hours in length.

into one compilation video over two hours in length. Announced ahead of the season two premiere, it was revealed that season three would be comprised of three 44-minute specials, in lieu of the traditional 20 episode seasons. The fandom for the series met this announcement with mixed reactions, some saying better than outright cancellation with no resolve, while the majority were optimistic yet still upset that their series had been shortened. Show creator Dane Terrace has even commented that Disney was unaware of the following the series had until the second season finale and the final The Owl House panel at New York Comic-Con.

panel at New York Comic-Con. The Peabody Award-winning seriees debuted the first of its final specials in October of 2022, with a simulcast on Disney Channel and Disney XD. The three 44-minute specials follow Luz’s journey to save the Boiling Isles from the evil Emperor Belos and the unpredictable Collector.

Woah they put all 3 specials in one giant 2hr video. I had no idea that was gonna happen haha. COOL. #theowlhouse #TOHSPOILERS https://t.co/qRsz1OYX0J — Dana Terrace (@DanaTerrace) April 13, 2023

Picking up immediately following the events of the season two finale, the first special, “Thanks to Them,” finds Luz and her friends stuck in the human realm and willing to go to daring lengths to return to the Boiling Isles. The subsequent specials, “For The Future,” and “Watching and Waiting” serve as both the climax and conclusion to the tale.

Now, with the video from Disney Channel, all three specials are presented in one long presentation clocking in at over two hours in length, with one commenter saying “watching it this way just hits different.” Viewers who watched it on linear television or on-demand streaming had to wait months between installments, with the first special debuting in October of 2022, and the finale airing in April of 2023.

The Owl House follows Luz, a self-assured teenage girl who stumbles upon a portal to a magical realm where she befriends a rebellious witch, Eda, and a tiny warrior, King. Despite not having magical abilities, Luz pursues her dream of becoming a witch by serving as Eda’s apprentice at the Owl House and ultimately finds a new family in an unlikely setting.

follows Luz, a self-assured teenage girl who stumbles upon a portal to a magical realm where she befriends a rebellious witch, Eda, and a tiny warrior, King. Despite not having magical abilities, Luz pursues her dream of becoming a witch by serving as Eda’s apprentice at the Owl House and ultimately finds a new family in an unlikely setting. In 2021, the series won the prestigious Peabody Award in the Children & Youth category for “building a wildly inventive other world that makes room for everyone.”

The voice cast includes Sarah-Nicole Robles (Star Darlings) as Luz, Wendie Malick ( Just Shoot Me) as Eda, Alex Hirsch ( Gravity Falls) as King and Hooty, Matthew Rhys ( The Americans ) as Emperor Belos, Issac Ryan Brown ( Raven’s Home Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Willow, Mae Whitman ( Good Girls ) as Amity, Cissy Jones ( Little Big Awesome ) as Lilith, and Zeno Robinson ( Big City Greens

as Luz, Wendie Malick ( as Eda, Alex Hirsch ( as King and Hooty, Matthew Rhys ( ) as Emperor Belos, Issac Ryan Brown ( as Willow, Mae Whitman ( ) as Amity, Cissy Jones ( ) as Lilith, and Zeno Robinson ( While you can watch the full season three in one video thanks to Disney Channel on YouTube, you can also catch up with the entire series, now streaming on Disney+