Photos/Video: Disney’s Animal Kingdom Anniversary Opening Moment

Guests visiting Walt Disney World’s fourth theme park today were treated to a different kind of rope drop when a special moment took place honoring the 25th anniversary of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park.

The special show, which including performances from entertainers at the park including dancers from Harambe Village at the park, celebrates the last 25 years at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Current Walt Disney World Ambassadors Ali Manion and Raevon Redding led the festivities, all culminating with special appearances from the cast of Finding Nemo: The Musical, Festival of the Lion King, characters from the Pixar Animation Studios film, Up, and all our favorite Disney Friends in the costumes they can be found in in the park. Chip and Dale are still rockin’ those Dino P.J.s.

Fans of Disney’s Animal Kingdom will even recognize the walking plantlife that has been entertaining guests for a quarter century, as DaVine was also on scene and making her way around the crowd.

Earlier, Cast Members who have been at the park since opening day in 1998 were also honored with a special anniversary nametag and plaque to get in on the fun, and a new Moana Meet and Greet was introduced as well. Those visiting the park today can also get their hands or paws on a special commemorative guidemap, as is the new norm for Disney Parks celebrating their anniversary.