Cheech Marin Replaces George Lopez in “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day”

Cheech Marin has replaced George Lopez in the grandfather role for the upcoming Disney+ film adaptation of Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Lopez was set to portray Gil, the patriarch of the Garcia family and a comedic character who rides a motorcycle.
- Due to scheduling conflicts, Lopez had to depart the project, and has now been replaced by Marin.
- In the world of Disney, Marin is best known for his voice work in a number of animated films, including Oliver & Company, The Lion King, Cars and Coco.
- Newcomer Thom Nemer will portray the titular character, Alexander.
- Eva Longoria and Jessie Garcia will play Alexander’s parents Val and Frank, while Paulina Chávez plays his 16-year-old sister Mia and Rose Portillo plays his grandmother Lidia.
- From writer Matt Lopez and director Marvin Lemus, Alexander tells the story of 11-year-old Alexander Garcia who thinks he has the worst luck in the world. When his family sets off on a road trip to California, he’s pretty sure disaster awaits at every corner. His anxiety only increases when a family secret is revealed.
- The film is produced by Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, and Lisa Henson. Marisol Roncali and Chelsea Ellis Bloch serve as casting directors.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now