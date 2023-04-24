Cheech Marin Replaces George Lopez in “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day”

Cheech Marin has replaced George Lopez in the grandfather role for the upcoming Disney+ film adaptation of Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day, according to Deadline.

Lopez was set to portray Gil, the patriarch of the Garcia family and a comedic character who rides a motorcycle.

Due to scheduling conflicts, Lopez had to depart the project, and has now been replaced by Marin.

In the world of Disney, Marin is best known for his voice work in a number of animated films, including Oliver & Company , The Lion King , Cars and Coco .

From writer Matt Lopez and director Marvin Lemus, Alexander tells the story of 11-year-old Alexander Garcia who thinks he has the worst luck in the world. When his family sets off on a road trip to California, he’s pretty sure disaster awaits at every corner. His anxiety only increases when a family secret is revealed.

