Cast Members Open Time Capsule From 1998 at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Walt Disney World has shared a new video on the Disney Parks TikTok that is taking us on a journey to the past, without the aid of a Time Rover.

What’s Happening:

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Made back in 1998, the time capsule marks the world as we knew it, now 25 years ago, when Walt Disney World opened their fourth gate, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, on April 22nd, 1998.

Inside the time capsule is a treasure trove of opening day merchandise, guidemaps, and more, that any Walt Disney World fan would love to get their paws on.

Behind the scenes items, like orientation and training manuals are also included, a t-shirt signed by opening day cast members, and even two 3.5 floppy disks that contain documents and photos. This generation of TikTok using Disney fans will likely refer to these items in particular as “3D-printed Save Icons.”

Over the weekend, Disney’s Animal Kingdom held a special anniversary celebration at the park, with a special moment Moana Meet & Greet guidemaps special name tags for cast members