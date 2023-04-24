Cast Members Open Time Capsule From 1998 at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Walt Disney World has shared a new video on the Disney Parks TikTok that is taking us on a journey to the past, without the aid of a Time Rover.
What’s Happening:
- To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Cast Members opened up a time capsule located in a backstage area of the park that was meant just for them.
- Made back in 1998, the time capsule marks the world as we knew it, now 25 years ago, when Walt Disney World opened their fourth gate, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, on April 22nd, 1998.
- Inside the time capsule is a treasure trove of opening day merchandise, guidemaps, and more, that any Walt Disney World fan would love to get their paws on.
- Behind the scenes items, like orientation and training manuals are also included, a t-shirt signed by opening day cast members, and even two 3.5 floppy disks that contain documents and photos. This generation of TikTok using Disney fans will likely refer to these items in particular as “3D-printed Save Icons.”
- Over the weekend, Disney’s Animal Kingdom held a special anniversary celebration at the park, with a special moment as the park opened that featured favorite characters and Walt Disney World ambassadors, the official introduction of a new Moana Meet & Greet opportunity in one of the former Discovery Riverboat Landings, special day-of merchandise and guidemaps, and even special name tags for cast members who have been at the park since opening day.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning